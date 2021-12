Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:02 Hits: 1

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday blasted House and Senate Armed Services committee leadership and the Pentagon for kneecapping her decade-long effort to overhaul how the military handles sexual assault cases.Gillibrand’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/584914-gillibrand-slams-committee-leadership-pentagon-for-military-justice-reform