Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:56 Hits: 1

Pfc. Abram Markofski is set to be sentenced Friday, faces up to six months in prison and has agreed to pay a $500 fine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/07/fellow-guardsmen-push-soldier-jan-6-mob-be-allowed-continue-serving.html