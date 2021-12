Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 15:14 Hits: 4

After BLM and Jan. 6, some say the tech is "long overdue," but others scoff that it’s "a solution in search of a problem."

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/12/should-military-police-wear-body-cams-congress-asking/187264/