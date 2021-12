Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 08:50 Hits: 14

AFWERX and Agility Prime are shining examples of a new approach to innovation the DoD has undertaken in the past couple of years. The new mantra is “dual use” — identifying promising new tech that...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/outlook/2021/12/06/lift-aircraft-boss-progress-at-the-pentagon-from-the-view-of-a-startup/