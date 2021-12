Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 23:17 Hits: 6

The U.S. is planning a global push to restrict surveillance tools to authoritarian regimes, senior Biden administration officials told multiple media outlets Thursday. The initiative among friendly countries would put in place conduct...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/584134-us-planning-global-push-to-restrict-surveillance-tools-to-authoritarian