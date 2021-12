Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 00:11 Hits: 7

The state of Oklahoma filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday seeking to stop the Biden administration from mandating coronavirus vaccines for the National Guard.The complaint, which names President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as defendants...

Read more https://thehill.com/https%3A//thehill.com/policy/defense/584143-oklahoma-sues-to-stop-pentagon-vaccine-mandate-for-national-guard