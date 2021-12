Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 03:53 Hits: 5

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday night blocked a quick deal for votes on amendments to a sweeping defense policy bill, the latest setback for hopes of passing the legislation this week. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/583951-rubio-blocks-quick-votes-on-stalemated-defense-bill