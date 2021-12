Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a mammoth defense policy bill, throwing the legislation into limbo as Congress heads into a packed year-end schedule.The Senate voted 45-51 to start winding down debate on the National Defense Authorization Act (...

