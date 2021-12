Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 03:39 Hits: 0

During visit, defense chiefs also expected to announce Seoul will test for long-awaited operational control of joint forces in 2022.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/11/breaking-us-south-korea-write-new-war-plan-counter-north-korea-nukes-missiles/187182/