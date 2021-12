Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:21 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered that all National Guard and Reserve service members be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face loss of pay, among other consequences, according to a memo released Tuesday.The memo — which comes amid a battle...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/583658-austin-orders-all-national-guard-reserve-troops-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-or