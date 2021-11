Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 23:19 Hits: 6

The U.S. and Iran on Monday held their seventh round of indirect talks as part of efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks came more than five months after the countries' last discussion in Vienna.The Biden administration is stressing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/583471-us-iran-return-to-same-negotiating-table