Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:37 Hits: 0

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it is establishing a new group to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), months after a U.S. intelligence report prompted calls for more research into sightings and possible signs of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/582942-new-pentagon-group-to-investigate-ufos