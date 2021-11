Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 17:58 Hits: 0

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is warning of “unusual Russian military activity” near the nation's borders and in the annexed peninsula of Crimea.In a sted Wednesday, the embassy advised U.S. citizens not to travel to Crimea due to “abuses by Russian...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/583000-us-embassy-warns-of-unusual-russian-military-activity-near-ukraines