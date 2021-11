Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 18:44 Hits: 1

Of the 3.5 million government workers, about 5% are seeking exemptions and about 175,000 are facing disciplinary action.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/11/deadline-day-90-us-feds-are-covid-vaxxed/187036/