Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 15:22 Hits: 1

U.S. intelligence shows that Russia is prepared to push into Ukraine from multiple locations with a buildup of troops and artillery along the border, Bloomberg reported Sunday. The intelligence has been shared with NATO members over the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/582603-us-intelligence-shows-preparations-for-rapid-russian-push-into