Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 16:13 Hits: 1

An air force pilot was killed and two others were injured on Friday in an accident on a runway at the Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.The 47th Flying Training Wing said Friday that the incident, which occurred at 10 a.m., involved two T-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/air-force/582617-air-force-pilot-killed-others-hurt-in-accident-on-runway-at-texas