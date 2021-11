Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:37 Hits: 3

Excess patient deaths at VA in 2020 show a larger pandemic toll, yet the increase was lower than in the general U.S. population.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/18/50000-extra-va-patients-died-2020-compared-normal-study-finds.html