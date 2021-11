Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 6

The Missile Defense Agency has chosen three teams to design a Glide Phase Interceptor to defend against hypersonic threats.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2021/11/20/heres-the-three-companies-selected-to-design-hypersonic-missile-interceptors-for-mda/