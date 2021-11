Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:42 Hits: 8

Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders.Speaking to reporters at Ukraine’s embassy in Washington...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/582407-ukrainian-defense-minister-says-hes-asked-pentagon-for-military-assistance