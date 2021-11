Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

“We were so hopeful last March when the UN Open-Ended Working Group agreed to endorse all 11 of us voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible state behavior.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2021/11/waiting-attribution-cyberspace-tragicomedy/186905/