Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:22 Hits: 0

IAI and Edge Group also revealed the establishment of a maintenance center in the United Arab Emirates for the former’s electro-optics systems.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/dubai-air-show/2021/11/18/israeli-emirati-companies-partner-up-on-unmanned-surface-vessels/