Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 18:10 Hits: 0

The Air Force hopes to one day be able to launch a barrage of cruise missiles or other weapons out of the back of airlift planes.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2021/11/17/got-cruise-missile-armed-cargo-planes-the-us-air-force-is-nearly-there/