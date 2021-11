Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 19:05 Hits: 0

Italian defense giant Leonardo is looking at selling off cannon maker Oto Melara and torpedo maker WASS, with Franco-German joint venture KNDS reportedly keen to snap them up.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2021/11/17/protectionist-instincts-flare-as-venerable-italian-cannon-maker-goes-up-for-sale/