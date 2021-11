Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:36 Hits: 1

As the aerospace industry attempts to make a monetary comeback from the pandemic, a notable trend among the helicopter sector is seeing one company militarize commercial variants after a sale is...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/dubai-air-show/2021/11/17/whats-the-advantage-of-militarizing-commercial-helos-post-sale/