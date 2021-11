Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 18:19 Hits: 0

The Pentagon is sending emergency medical teams to major hospitals in Minnesota to relieve doctors as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus infections, Gov. Tim Walz (D) said Wednesday. The medical teams — with 22 medical personnel each...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/581991-pentagon-sending-medical-teams-to-minnesota-hospitals-amid-surge-in-cases