Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:31 Hits: 6

The contract extension gives the NRO more access to Planet's capabilities just as the agency prepares to issue new commercial imagery contracts in 2022.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/intel-geoint/2021/11/16/national-reconnaissance-office-further-expands-contract-with-planet/