Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador pointed to what he called many threats from Ukraine and provocative actions by U.S. warships in the Black Sea.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/12/russia-envoy-moscow-wont-invade-ukraine-unless-provoked.html