Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:07 Hits: 2

Parents spent hours waiting to grab the first COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11 at the largest U.S. military hospital in Europe.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/12/demand-first-pediatric-doses-of-coronavirus-vaccine-us-base-europe-proves-overwhelming.html