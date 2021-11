Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 22:03 Hits: 2

The nation's only heavy icebreaker, the 46-year-old Polar Star, supports the annual resupply mission for McMurdo Station.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/12/after-pandemic-hiatus-americas-only-coast-guard-icebreaker-returning-antarctica.html