Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 19:13 Hits: 3

The primary catalyst for this growing Israeli-Arab security cooperation is Iran’s continued efforts to sow instability and export terrorism throughout the Middle East.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2021/11/12/expand-israel-arab-us-military-drills-to-counter-iran-and-its-proxies/