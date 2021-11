Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:32 Hits: 12

The drill comes a little more than a year after the UAE and subsequently Bahrain normalized ties with Israel despite strong criticism by Palestinians over the formal recognition of Israel.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/11/12/us-israel-and-gulf-arab-allies-launch-joint-red-sea-drill/