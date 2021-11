Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 16:18 Hits: 14

Russia on Friday pushed back on suspicions that a military buildup near its border with Ukraine was indicative of a looming invasion, claiming it was responding to so-called NATO threats.“Russia doesn’t threaten anyone,” Kremlin spokesman...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/581285-russia-denies-plot-to-invade-ukraine-claims-nato-threats