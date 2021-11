Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Talks over tech agreements. Debates about system integration. Concerns over cooperation with China and Russia. These are some of the pressure points involved in negotiations between the UAE and the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/mTXQE1W2s9c/