Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 13:51 Hits: 1

Satellite images captured by a Colorado-based company show China has built mock-ups of a pair of U.S. Navy ships for possible target practice for a future naval clash as tensions have risen between the two countries, The Associated Press...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/580502-china-building-mockups-resembling-us-navy-ships-for-possible-target