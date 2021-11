Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:50 Hits: 1

Several Republican lawmakers said they worried the Pentagon would not grant any waivers for service members who cite religious objections to the vaccine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/11/04/republican-senators-want-bar-dishonorable-discharges-troops-who-refuse-vaccine.html