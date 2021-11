Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 15:58 Hits: 1

Spain has two aircraft in mind to replace over 70 EF-18A fighter jets, and while the program has yet to formally begin, the informal competition between the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Lockheed...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/XBQKUrsLSGs/