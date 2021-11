Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:14 Hits: 6

Russian President Vladimir Putin said deliveries of Zircon hypersonic missiles to the country’s navy will begin in 2022, Reuters reported on Wednesday.Putin's televised remarks come a month after Russia’s defense ministry said it successfully...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/579842-hypersonic-missiles-to-be-delivered-to-russian-navy-in-2022-putin-says