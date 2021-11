Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:58 Hits: 8

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than expected as it seeks to build global influence, the Pentagon said in a report released Wednesday.The report stated that Beijing likely intends to have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, including...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/579875-china-expanding-nuclear-arsenal-faster-than-expected-pentagon-report