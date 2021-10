Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

Task Force 59 integrated MANTAS T-12 unmanned surface vessels with manned U.S. patrol craft and Bahrain Defense Force maritime assets during its New Horizon exercise this week.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/6NhkSQ8r3Yc/