Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:18 Hits: 4

The nighttime user trial of the Agni-V ICBM was conducted by India’s Strategic Forces Command, which is responsible for managing nuclear and strategic weapons from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/PBpkUQwWi2c/