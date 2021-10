Articles

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) urged President Biden to waive sanctions against India for purchasing Russia’s air defense system. In a letter to Biden sent Tuesday, the senators said that imposing sanctions on...

