Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 04:11 Hits: 13

Former F-16 pilot Heather "Lucky" Penney believes the Air Force's F-15EX program is a dead end, and that it must double down on stealth.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/LCB0Nqkk4_Y/