Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 21:23 Hits: 2

The retail giant says it hopes to remain with Tricare but will continue offering many generic medications at lower cost than Tricare's rates.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/25/walmart-says-it-was-blindsided-its-ouster-tricare-network.html