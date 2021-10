Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:33 Hits: 6

Prosecutors said Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. planned to carry out a massacre inspired by their white supremacist ideology.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/_ikG1CtnAGs/