Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 20:23 Hits: 0

China has for the first time showed off retired 1950s era fighter jets that have been converted to unmanned drones, with satellite photos of two of its east coast bases near Taiwan showing a large...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/r2MrfwbTGkA/