Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:25 Hits: 0

NATO took the lead on international security efforts in Afghanistan in 2003 but ended combat operations in 2014 to focus on training local security forces.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/10/21/nato-weighs-afghan-lessons-of-waging-major-ops-abroad.html