Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 18:24 Hits: 0

A Northrop Grumman team competing to integrate a 50-kilowatt laser onto a Stryker combat vehicle ran into issues ahead of a combat shoot-off this summer, which resulted in an early exit from the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/m7Y_peXCnrc/