Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 17:00 Hits: 0

I spent 600 hours listening in on the people who now run Afghanistan. It wasn’t until the end of my tour that I understood what they were telling me.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/08/what-i-learned-while-eavesdropping-taliban/184672/