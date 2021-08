Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

Pentagon officials said Thursday that U.S. jets had been providing overwatch throughout the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and called recent reports of low passes over Kabul "erroneous."

