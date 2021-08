Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:12 Hits: 5

President Biden denied that his top military commanders recommended he leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan amid peace negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban instead of withdrawing all troops by this fall.“No they didn’t. It was split....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568515-biden-denies-military-commanders-recommended-he-leave-troops-in